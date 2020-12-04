Realignment and big changes to high school football for NCHSAA starting in the fall of 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A lot of news coming out of the NCHSAA this week including the first draft of realignment for 2021-25 and massive changes to the high school football season and playoffs starting in the fall of 2021.
Starting in the fall of 2021, the high school football season will go from 11 games to 10 games with one of those contest being an endowment game.
The first games may occur no earlier than 2 days prior to the last Friday in August.
The playoffs will also look drastically different, but will have an old school feel as only 4 state champs will be crowned-- no more sub-dividing the classifications to have 8 champs.
And a lot of schools will be competing in different classifications as the NCHSAA has finalized the first draft of the 2021-2025 realignment plan.
A lot of schools will be stepping up to the 4A classification including the newest school to the area, West Cabarrus. Cox Mill, Cuthbertson, Marvin Ridge, South Iredell, Sun Valley, and Weddington will all be making the jump to 4A from 3A.
Charlotte Catholic is also making a return to 4A after going back down to 3A during this last realignment. From 2013-2016, the Cougars played 4A football and made the state championship game every season and won the title 2015.
Richmond Senior is still a 4A school, but will compete in the East Region. Rival Scotland is moving from 4A to 3A ending one of the best conference rivalries in the state of North Carolina. This doesn’t mean the rivalry will end as they can still play the game as a non conference battle.
West Charlotte and West Meck will be taking a step down as they go from 4A to 3A.
Lincoln County schools, East Lincoln and North Lincoln, will be moving up to 3A from 2A.
How did you school fair in this round of realignment?
Schools have until January 8, 2021 to voice concerns and make adjustments to this plan. The NCHSAA board will vote on the final plan in March of 2021.
North Carolina public schools will start the 2020 season in February under the current alignment with 8 state champs. The 2021-25 plan does not start until August 1, 2021.
