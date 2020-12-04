Rainy and windy overnight, with sunny skies for the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain showers will develop tonight, with gusty winds at times. A few storms will be possible this evening, yet the main threat for any severe weather looks to stay more toward the coastal Carolinas.
As colder air moves in overnight, a transition from rain to light snow will develop in the NC mountains. A light dusting to 1″ of snowfall is possible for the higher elevations of the mountains. Overnight low temperatures will range from around 30 degrees in the mountains, to around 40 degrees for the piedmont.
Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies, breezy conditions, and afternoon high temperatures in the mid-50s for the piedmont, and upper 30s for the mountains.
Sunday looks to stay dry, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and cool conditions. The piedmont will start off with Sunday morning lows around 30 degrees, and afternoon highs in the mid-50s. The mountains will have Sunday morning lows in the lower 20s, with afternoon highs in the lower 40s.
Another quick moving weather disturbance will move into the region on Monday, bringing the chance for scattered rain, and possibly a little wintry mix for the mountains. Monday high temperatures will range from around 50 degrees in the piedmont, to mid-30s for the mountains.
High temperatures look to stay in the 50s for Tuesday through Thursday, with lower 60s for Friday, along with mostly sunny skies. The mountains look to stay in the 30s and 40s through early next week, with 50s by Thursday.
Have a wonderful weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers.
