N.C. crash victims honored with permanent ‘Tree of Life’ on state capitol grounds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Crash victims across the state of North Carolina are being honored with a permanent “Tree of Life” on the state capitol grounds in Raleigh.
The tree was planted on the State Capitol Grounds in downtown Raleigh, memorializing forever all victims of car crashes across the state.
The historic move made was possible by the joint efforts of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program, Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, Department of Insurance, MADDNC and hundreds of law enforcement, first responders and volunteers.
During an online ceremony on Friday, Dec. 4, Governor Roy Cooper honored crash victims and committed to making a better and safer North Carolina.
“Our first duties as leaders, is to keep North Carolinians safe; whether it be from a pandemic, a hurricane, or dangers on the highway,” said Governor Cooper. “Roadway crashes take an emotional and physical toll on families, friends, colleagues, communities and first responders, and it hurts our economy.”
The tree, with a permanent plaque displayed, is being lit with a white beam representing all traffic crash victims, a red beam recognizing victims of impaired driving, and a blue beam in honor of law enforcement killed in traffic crashes.
The tree will remain lit until the end of the annual holiday ‘Booze it & Lose It’ campaign, ending January 5, 2021.
