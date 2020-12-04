National Cookie Day: 6 tips on making the perfect 🍪

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Christmas is almost here! Are you planning on making cookies for Santa? We ask a local bakery to join us on QC Morning to give us 6 tips on how to whip up the perfect 🍪. The best part? They sent over some delicious treats for Mary and Kristen to try!
6 Tips from Sweet Girl Cookies:
🍪 Use cold butter
🍪 Add eggs one at a time
🍪 Chill your dough
🍪 Use exact measurements
🍪 Use high-quality ingredients
🍪 To create a holiday cookie, substitute peppermint extract for vanilla
Don’t feel like making your own? You can order them from Sweet Girl Cookies. The deadline to order and receive by Christmas Eve is December 14th.
