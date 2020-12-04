15 months old and diagnosed with cancer two days ago. Meet the newest one of our amazing #MollysKids

ATRT is short for Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor. It’s a fast-growing cancerous tumor of the brain and spinal cord. Hunter’s mom took him from their home in Ranlo to the hospital in late October, where he stayed for days after being unable to hold food down and was having noticeable mood changes. He had all sorts of testing – an endoscopy, biopsies, even a camera down his throat. Nothing was found. He was sent back home. Things continued to be up-and-down… good days, then bad days… so in the end of November, he went back to Levine Children’s.