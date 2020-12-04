Judge orders outside expert to monitor N.C. prison system’s COVID-19 actions

“We applaud the court’s recognition that it is appropriate to appoint a Special Master to oversee the processes needed to protect people who are incarcerated during this pandemic. The state has continually failed to do enough to reduce the prison population. We look forward to working with the Special Master to implement steps that can save the lives of North Carolinians. We hope that the state will not wait for the Special Master to do more to protect people in its custody. Action is needed now, and the people of North Carolina are looking for leadership from state officials.”