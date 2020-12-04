Holiday spirit still on display at Charlotte light events Friday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Despite the coronavirus pandemic, local businesses and organizations have still found safe ways to celebrate the holiday season and engage the community.
Two special holiday light events happened in Charlotte Friday night, Lights for Levine Children’s and Light the Knights.
Lights for Levine Children’s happened as an in-person event last year. Dozens of people gathered outside of Levine Children’s Hospital and shined lights up at the hospital rooms. The children in the hospital shined lights from their rooms back down on the crowd.
This year, because of the pandemic, the event was held virtually. WBTV’s Molly Grantham helped host the virtual event that was broadcasted to patients in the hospital.
“The whole reason that we have Lights for Levine is that we want our patients and our families to know that they have an army behind them, and it can be really hard to be inside this building on the holidays, but they’re not forgotten, but they’re remembered and there are community members rallying around them every day,” explained Callie Dobbins, facility executive at Levine Children’s Hospital.
While this year’s event was held during heavy rainfall and shared through screens because of the pandemic, the magic of the holiday season shined through. A parade of first responders also circled the hospital to show their support for the kids.
“I have already heard from so many of our patients that they were just completely feeling special,” said Dobbins. “You know it was great to see those little lights in the window as the first responders were going by and to hear families talk about how special this was especially in a year of COVID so we feel very fortunate and really loved by our community.”
Across town, a socially distanced in-person gathering was held a Truist Field in uptown Friday night. The event, Light the Knights, offered a walkthrough holiday experience at the uptown ballpark that is home to the Charlotte Knights. The stadium was decorated with thousands of beautiful holiday lights.
“Christmas is a great time for people and I hope that this brings some joy. It sure does for me and my staff. We’ve endured a lot of stuff. This is gonna be fun,” said Dan Rajkowski, COO of the Knights.
There are still several dates in December where members of the public can visit the holiday-themed ballpark. For more information, visit: https://www.milb.com/charlotte-knights/ballpark/christmas.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.