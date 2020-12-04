The Gin Mill to close temporarily after employees test positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Popular SouthEnd tavern The Gin Mill announced it will be closing temporarily after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The news was posted to The Gin Mill’s Facebook page Friday morning. The business will be closed until at least Dec. 10 - but possibly longer - so other employees can be tested and the building can be cleaned and sanitized, the post read.
“Our main priority is the safety of our employees and customers,” the post states. “If we do not feel it is safe to open by December 10, we will delay this opening and re-open when we feel it is safe for all concerned.”
The Gin Mill said they will announce when they are officially re-opened.
The closing came one day after Charlotte’s oldest brewery - Olde Mecklenburg Brewery - announced its temporary closure following a confirmed COVID-19 test among staff.
The staff at OMB took to their website and social media Thursday to announce the decision.
This wasn’t OMB’s first run-in with the virus. Earlier in the year, confirmed cases of COVID-19 were tied back to the brewery’s annual Mecktoberfest.
