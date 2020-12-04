Fourth teen charged in deadly shooting of 46-year-old man in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a fourth person in the case of a man who was shot to death in southeast Charlotte.
On Friday, detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department additionally charged 19-year-old Marques Fleming for his involvement in the shooting death of 46-year-old Ricardo Perez.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police initially charged Azaevon Singleton, 18, Sedrick Sanders, 18, and Keon McMillan, 18, in Perez’s killing.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday off Electra Lane near Idlewild Road, where police found a man, later identified as Perez, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Atrium Main and pronounced dead hours later.
Wednesday, officers attempted to stop a vehicle involved in the homicide, but police say the driver refused to stop, leading to a pursuit. Singleton was taken into custody following the pursuit. Sanders and McMillan were located on Palm Breeze and taken into custody.
The four suspects were taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Anyone with additional information in the case is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
