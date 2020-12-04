First Alert: Quick shot of heavy rain tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After several cold mornings in the 20s this week, we’re starting off in the much milder 40s all across the WBTV viewing area this morning on southerly breezes and heavy cloud cover.
Those clouds will dominate today and there could be a shower or two at just about any point, but overall, the rain chances today are low around the Charlotte area. Highs will rebound to the upper 50s before more serious rain arrives this evening.
Low pressure developing along the Gulf Coast will drag a cool front through the region this evening, prompting a first alert. A quick-moving line of heavy showers rain will move in – from west to east – starting in the mountains before sunset and exiting east of the Pee Dee River by midnight.
The rain won’t last too long, but there will be a few downpours along the line and even a few thunder rumbles. The rain will end as a little bit of snow in the mountains through most areas in the High Country won’t pick up more than a fresh coating before the moisture dries up.
We’ll clear out overnight with daybreak readings falling back to near 40° Saturday morning.
As the storm pulls away sunshine will return for the weekend with highs both days in the seasonal middle 50s.
Another quick-moving disturbance will drift south of the region on Monday, bringing with it the chance for a couple of spotty showers Sunday night into early Monday. At this point, this system is not shaping up to be a big deal, and sunshine is forecast to return for the rest of the workweek.
High temperatures look to stay in the seasonal 50s most of the next week though we’ll probably warm into the lower 60s Thursday and Friday.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
