Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify suspect who robbed north Charlotte vape shop at gunpoint

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping members of the public may be able to help them identify the person who robbed a north Charlotte vape shop at gunpoint.
The incident happened around 10 a.m. on Friday, November 20 at AAA Tobacco and Vape on Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte.
Surveillance footage from the business shows a male dressed entirely in black clothing enter the store and immediately walk to the front counter.
“(The) suspect walked inside the business, walked directly towards the victim, pulled out a gun, pointed it at the victim, and demanded cash,” explained Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
Johnson said the robbery happened fast, but someone could have been seriously hurt.
“It was very dangerous. Luckily, the victim complied with what the suspect wanted and he wasn’t hurt,” said the detective.
The surveillance video shows the suspect leave the store once money is taken from the cash register. Johnson said it is uncommon to see a robbery like this in this part of north Charlotte.
“It’s a area with a lot of traffic, just in and out people trying to get to certain places, but it’s not a lot going on right in here,” said Johnson.
Surveillance images from the store show the suspect carrying black bag with the word ‘CHEER’ written in white lettering. Johnson said police want to find this individual before he can attempt another robbery.
“Looking at how this one went, we have reason to believe he’s done more robberies,” said the detective.
He pleaded for people to come forward with information that can help detectives identify the suspect.
“Call Crime Stoppers and stay anonymous. We don’t care if you’re his brother, or his sister. We won’t give that information up. No one will ever know you called so just believe in the process, believe in the system, and believe in Crime Stoppers,” said Johnson.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
