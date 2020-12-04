Charlotte Hornets will start the 2020-21 season on the road at Cleveland

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The NBA released their schedule today and the Charlotte Hornets will tip off the regular season on the road.
On December 23rd, Charlotte will open the first half of their season at the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Hornets will play their first home game on the 26th when they host Oklahoma City. The next night, Charlotte will host the Brooklyn Nets led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
Due to the pandemic, the league only released the first half of this season’s schedule. The rest will be release at a later date.
The team will only play one nationally televised game in the first half of the season on January 8th when the Hornets are at the New Orleans Pelicans. In that match up, Hornets first round draft pick LaMelo Ball will go head to head with his brother Lonzo Ball.
The biggest home game for the Hornets will be February 20th when Charlotte native Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors come to town.
The Hornets will not play the defending NBA Champs, the Los Angeles Lakers, in the first half of the season.
Charlotte’s first half wraps up March 3rd when they are at Minnesota.
