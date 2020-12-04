Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Malik Monk has tested positive for COVID-19.
Monk is asymptomatic, but has not practiced with the team. Team officials hope he is back soon, as the Hornets first preseason game is Dec. 12.
The third-year guard from the University of Kentucky, averaged 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 21 minutes per game and played 55 games during the 2019-20 season.
On Jun 8, 2020, Monk was reinstated following a suspension without pay for violating the NBA’s anti-drug program. Monk’s suspension started Feb. 26 and was set to continue until he was determined to be in full compliance with the program.
Monk has played in 191 games in his career, with one start.
In the month of Feb. 2020, Monk had averaged 16.7 points and 3.9 rebounds in 28.6 minutes per game.
