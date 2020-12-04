Charlotte falls to Georgia State

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Three Niners scored in double-figures but Charlotte fell to the Georgia State Panthers, 76-65, in Halton Arena on Friday night.
Sophomore Jahmir Young led the team in scoring with 20 points while grabbing seven boards. Redshirt senior Jordan Shepherd added 15 points and a team-high five assists. Sophomore guard Brice Williams scored 10 points, grabbed seven rebounds while tallying a career-high three blocks.
HOW IT HAPPENED
In the first half, Charlotte and Georgia State were locked in a close battle. Young accounted for the first five points for the 49ers, hitting a three-pointer and a layup. With the score tied at 10, Charlotte scored four straight points behind baskets by Jhery Matos and Anzac Rissetto taking a 14-10 lead with 12:48 on the clock. Then, Georgia State scored five straight points taking the lead. A three by Shephard helped the 49ers regain the lead 17-15 with just over 11 minutes left in the half. The 49ers maintained the lead for the next few minutes until Georgia State’s Ryan Boyce scored in the lane giving Georgia State a 23-21 lead with seven and half minutes on the clock. The lead exchanged hands several times over the next few minutes. With Georgia State leading 26-25, Charlotte went on a 7-0 run behind baskets from Milos Supica and Jackson Threadgill and a three by Williams giving the 49ers a 32-26 lead with 2:37 on the clock. Charlotte would lead Georgia State, 36-32, at the half.
In the second half, the Panthers scored eight of the half’s first 12 points tying the score at 40 with 15:50 on the clock. The lead exchanged hands several times with a couple of ties over the next seven minutes. Shepherd would knock down two free throws giving the 49ers a 59-58 lead with 5:34 on the clock. Then, Georgia State scored 10 straight points taking a 68-59 lead with just over three minutes left in the second half. Charlotte cut Georgia State’s lead to seven points but they were not able to get any closer.
NOTABLE
- Jordan Shepherd recorded his ninth straight and 24th career double-figure scoring game with 15 points.
- Jahmir Young notched his tenth straight and 23rd career double-figure scoring game with 20 points. This was Young’s fourth career 20-point scoring game.
- Brice Williams recorded his third career double-figure scoring game with 10 points. Williams also grabbed a career-high seven rebounds to go along with a career-high three blocks.
- The Niners tallied eight blocks against Georgia State, which is the most blocks in a game by the 49ers since totaling nine against Georgia State last year.
COACH RON SANCHEZ ON THE GAME - “I think we played really well in the first half from an offensive and defensive standpoint. Georgia State can score a lot of points and our emphasis was on transition. We did not do the job in the second half in transition. We handled some adversity in the second half in a really solid way. They took the lead and had a few runs and we managed that and came back and we took the lead again. It is a tale of two halves, we lost our way a little bit when the intensity picked up in the last four minutes of the game.”
SOPHOMORE GUARD JAHMIR YOUNG ON LEARNING FROM THIS LOSS - “We can definitely learn and grow from this game. Down the stretch, we have to be mentally better as a team.”
NEXT GAME: Charlotte continues its season-opening homestand against South Carolina State on Monday, December 7 at 6 p.m. in Halton Arena.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.