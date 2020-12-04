Charlotte falls to Georgia State

In the first half, Charlotte and Georgia State were locked in a close battle. Young accounted for the first five points for the 49ers, hitting a three-pointer and a layup. With the score tied at 10, Charlotte scored four straight points behind baskets by Jhery Matos and Anzac Rissetto taking a 14-10 lead with 12:48 on the clock. Then, Georgia State scored five straight points taking the lead. A three by Shephard helped the 49ers regain the lead 17-15 with just over 11 minutes left in the half. The 49ers maintained the lead for the next few minutes until Georgia State’s Ryan Boyce scored in the lane giving Georgia State a 23-21 lead with seven and half minutes on the clock. The lead exchanged hands several times over the next few minutes. With Georgia State leading 26-25, Charlotte went on a 7-0 run behind baskets from Milos Supica and Jackson Threadgill and a three by Williams giving the 49ers a 32-26 lead with 2:37 on the clock. Charlotte would lead Georgia State, 36-32, at the half.