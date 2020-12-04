3 charged for 2018 shooting death in Albemarle, N.C.

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people have been charged for the shooting death of a man in 2018.
The incident happened on Aug. 25, 2018 in the area of Walnut Street and Hill Street. Police responded in reference to a possible gunshot wound.
The victim, 24-year-old Brian Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives say they have been following up on every available lead since the time of the incident.
On Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, detectives were able to issue warrants for three suspects involved in this case.
Warrants for arrest were obtained for 21-year-old Montie K. Brewer, for murder. Warrants were also obtained for 21-year-old Demetrion M. Pemberton and 23-year-old Haywood J. Forte for murder.
Brewer, Pemberton and Forte have been arrested and are being held in Stanly County Jail without bond awaiting a Dec. 7, 2020 court date.
