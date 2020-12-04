Camp North End, Merry Midtown Market providing socially distanced weekend fun for the whole family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Looking to get out this weekend, but trying to stay mindful of COVID-19 measures? Look no further, you can both right here in Charlotte.
Typically around this time of year Camp North End would be hosting its annual “Mistletoe Market” event, but due to COVID-19 they’ve had to make some adjustments.
“We do require anyone that’s visiting Camp North End should wear a mask especially when they’re interacting with our small business owners,” said Community Manager Varian Shrum.
They’re enforcing the state mask requirement, spacing out furniture, and adding hand sanitizer at every turn. With these adjustments they were able to modify their annual event, which is now “Mistletoe Weekends.”
“We’re bringing out igloos for people to take pictures with and we’ve installed a few huts for some additional shopping,” Shrum said.
On Saturday, Dec. several groups are hosting the Merry Midtown Market. There will be 38 vendors and artists, food trucks, and more.
The outdoor event will also be on a smaller scale compared to previous market events to accommodate social distancing and capacity.
Krystie Schlicker with Starving Artists Market CLT is one of the hosts and participating vendors. She said Saturday’s event will be a big break for small businesses who are still recuperating due to the pandemic.
“This being a major type of holiday shopping experience for them. This is what a lot of people look forward to whether it’s from Small Business Saturday until Christmas,” Schlicker said.
Whether you’re checking out new artwork, cozying up by the fire, or looking for the latest Knick Knacks, both say you can still have fun this winter while being safe.
“We’ve tried to make it easy for people to be safe and responsible while still having a good time,” Shrum said.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.