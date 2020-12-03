You’re invited: Virtual Friday night event for kids inside Levine Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You are invited to the virtual “Lights for Levine Children’s” Friday night. I’m pumped the hospital is planning on doing this again, virtually, rain or shine. What we see tomorrow night might be the most unique family-friendly Zoom call of 2020.
The Zoom call will last 15-minutes. There will also be a first responder parade and… I hear… Santa Claus making a special virtual appearance all the way from the North Pole.
Again, it’s Friday, December 4. 7 p.m.
Zoom Link (7pm) >> https://bit.ly/LightsforLevine (**case-sensitive.)
If Zoom reaches capacity, the live event will spill onto Levine Children’s Facebook page.
This video from 2019 shows the couple hundred people who showed up outside the hospital to use flashlights to shine into the kids’ hospital windows. The children responded by shining flashlights back to us. We were talking with no words. This year, Glow Vibe Golf is helping provide an entire festive light show and atmosphere (all donated), so we can all send some extra light into these kids’ lives.
“See you” online tomorrow night. Feel free to spread the word.
-Molly
PS: More information on the Facebook event page link here >> https://m.facebook.com/events/1021088955059453/
