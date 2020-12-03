Warming Up With Hot Cocoa Bombs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - These cold winter nights are perfect for a nice hot cup of cocoa. But why not have a little fun with it? Caitlin Dobbins is the Creative Director at Button Bakery. She joined us on QC Morning to talk about where the idea came about for their delicious hot cocoa bombs!
Caitlin says the idea came from icing Christmas cookies a few years ago. She said that spiraled into making all kinds of sweet treats. Caitlin tells us her mom is the baker and she just promotes the beautiful artwork her mom creates! She says one day her mom called her up and ask if she’s heard of cocoa bombs! And the rest is history! Caitlin said before she knew it, they were all over social media.
Caitlin send a few over for us to try on the show! Mary and Dedrick thought they were delicious!
Watch the video above to find out what surprise Mary found inside her cocoa bomb!
