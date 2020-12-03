St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Foundation awards over $100,000 in grants for fall cycle

Robert Black, Rector of St. Luke’s, noted that, “Two of the foundational understandings of our mission and identity as a Parish are beloved community and abundant grace. I am so pleased that, through the St. Luke’s Foundation, we are able to support efforts around the globe that are seeking to further such community and grace through projects focused on addressing systemic racism, poverty, education, and health care. St. Luke’s takes it as our mission to “Come and See the difference that Christ makes” and through these grants, we are blessed to be able to partner with other organizations who are also doing such work. In doing so, we not only are able to support these organizations financially, but we are also made more aware of the work of God in our community and world, and that is a blessing to us.”