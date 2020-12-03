St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Foundation awards over $100,000 in grants for fall cycle

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Salisbury: The St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Foundation, Salisbury has recently awarded over $100,000 to local and international non-profit organizations. The Foundation awards grants twice annually.
Trustees selected organizations and projects with the most compelling needs and thorough applications, but were impressed with the volume and quality of applicants.
Robert Black, Rector of St. Luke’s, noted that, “Two of the foundational understandings of our mission and identity as a Parish are beloved community and abundant grace. I am so pleased that, through the St. Luke’s Foundation, we are able to support efforts around the globe that are seeking to further such community and grace through projects focused on addressing systemic racism, poverty, education, and health care. St. Luke’s takes it as our mission to “Come and See the difference that Christ makes” and through these grants, we are blessed to be able to partner with other organizations who are also doing such work. In doing so, we not only are able to support these organizations financially, but we are also made more aware of the work of God in our community and world, and that is a blessing to us.”
Local organizations awarded grants this cycle include Rowan Helping Ministries, Prevent Child Abuse Rowan, Meals on Wheels Rowan, The City of Salisbury Dixonville Memorial Project, The Rowan Museum Recognizing Systemic Racism Project, and The Bread Riot. These projects address pressing needs for both individuals and the Salisbury-Rowan community.
International organizations awarded funding include Love Must Act, Inc. and The Holy Cross School, the Anglican Diocese of Harare, Two Mules for Haiti, and Guatemalan Relief Assistance for Children’s Educational Services- GRACES.
These projects answer real needs increased by the COVID situation in other parts of the world-from feeding students and families to finishing a much needed medical clinic.
More information about the St. Luke’s Foundation including information on donations, and future application deadlines and procedures may be found at www.sls.church/foundation. You can also learn more at facebook.com/stlukesfoundationsalisbury.
