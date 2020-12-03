SC epidemiologist Linda Bell says ‘still a lot we don’t know’ about vaccine distribution

One of the issues brought up a few weeks ago, when Dr. Bell first talked about the vaccine distribution plan, was having a place to store it. The vaccinations, specifically Pfizer’s, need to be stored properly so that it remains effective. Pfizer needs to be in a “ultra-cold environment” at -112 degrees Fahrenheit. Moderna’s does not need to be as cold at about -4 degrees Fahrenheit. Bell says South Carolina has five locations that can store the vaccine safely.