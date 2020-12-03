SC epidemiologist Linda Bell says ‘still a lot we don’t know’ about vaccine distribution

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) -South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) admits there is still a lot of unknown about the vaccine. That is according to state epidemiologist Linda Bell. While it tries to gather information, county officials and hospitals are waiting for more guidance from the state.
Bell says the agency will receive repeated shipments on a routine basis. The immunization director would not give out the number because he says it has changed many times. He says they anticipate getting the Pfizer vaccine first some time before Christmas, then Moderna’s a couple weeks later.
One of the issues brought up a few weeks ago, when Dr. Bell first talked about the vaccine distribution plan, was having a place to store it. The vaccinations, specifically Pfizer’s, need to be stored properly so that it remains effective. Pfizer needs to be in a “ultra-cold environment” at -112 degrees Fahrenheit. Moderna’s does not need to be as cold at about -4 degrees Fahrenheit. Bell says South Carolina has five locations that can store the vaccine safely.
“The vaccine is going to be what gets us out of the pandemic, but these early supplies won’t get us there,” said Bell.
As DHEC awaits further information, county officials, like York County’s Chuck Haynes, and hospital staff, like MUSC Lancaster’s Brian Greig, are also anxiously biding their time. They are both just as anxious as anyone to get the vaccines.
”With any virus, this vaccine is our only hope to slow it down and to stop it,” said Greig. “We really have to get the direction of what the FDA is going to approve it for.”
”We’re waiting on their findings and their priorities in order to set our priorities here on a local level,” said Haynes.
Here’s how the plan will work in the Palmetto state:
If the FDA approves the vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says it will recommend healthcare workers and those living in nursing homes get it first. However, states can decide if they want to do that.
Dr. Bell agrees with the CDC and the state will vaccinate healthcare workers and nursing home residents first.
”With initial limited supply we have to protect those who have a direct goal in saving lives and that is our goal,” said Bell.
From the CDC’s guide, DHEC creates a plan with those recommendations and shares it with hospitals and county emergency management. MUSC Lancaster’s flagship hospital in Columbia will create its plan from DHEC’s that hospital staff will use.
”I know we’ve said it before but patience,” said Haynes.
The county is not flying blind though. Haynes says flu shot protocols could help guide COVID-19 vaccine plans. While the plans will not be the exact same, he says using protocols already in place could give the county some groundwork to work with.
”Those plans have to be massaged a little bit in order for them to be used,” said Haynes.
Immunization Director Stephen White says 200 distributors are prepared to vaccinate the first phase of people. This will be phase 1A. Neither Bell nor White could say how many vaccines the state will get. The team does not anticipate being able to vaccinate every healthcare worker and nursing home resident the first week.
Also, White says 1B is still in the works as well. The agency is not sure who will be included in the second phase of distribution.
Despite the coming vaccine, health officials are urging people to continue social distancing and wearing a masks. This should continue even if you get a vaccine. They say it will take months before enough people are vaccinated to get rid of those safety protocols.
