Police looking for person of interest involved in shooting death of teen

CMPD are working to identify this man, a person of interest in a Charlotte homicide case. (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff | December 3, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST - Updated December 3 at 4:30 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking the public’s help to identify a person of interest in the homicide of 16-year-old Ruben Contreras that took place early in November.

The person of interest is described as a black male with a facial tattoo. Police say he’s frequently seen around the 6700 block of North Tryon Street.

He was last seen wearing a sweater and had with him a handbag.

Contreras was shot and killed in the 100 block of Orchard Trace Lane, close to a Family Dollar, on Nov. 7.

Anyone with information should call 704-432-TIPS and speak with a detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

