Police looking for person of interest involved in shooting death of teen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking the public’s help to identify a person of interest in the homicide of 16-year-old Ruben Contreras that took place early in November.
The person of interest is described as a black male with a facial tattoo. Police say he’s frequently seen around the 6700 block of North Tryon Street.
He was last seen wearing a sweater and had with him a handbag.
Contreras was shot and killed in the 100 block of Orchard Trace Lane, close to a Family Dollar, on Nov. 7.
Anyone with information should call 704-432-TIPS and speak with a detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.