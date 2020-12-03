2 people found dead in Matthews home, death investigation underway

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police found two people dead inside a home in Matthews Thursday.
The incident happened on Phillips Woods Lane around 1 p.m. Matthews Police officers were dispatched regarding a check on welfare request.
When officers arrived, they observed a person through the window that could possibly have been in distress.
Matthews Fire & EMS, who had also responded, assisted by getting into the home through the front door.
Once inside, officers found two dead adults while also noticing there had been some type of fire recently.
This is an active on-going investigation in cooperation with the Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s Office, along with the assistance of CMPD’s Crime Scene Unit.
