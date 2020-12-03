More than 27 pounds of fentanyl, 34 pounds of pressed pills found in Union Co. home

UNIONVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe Police Department have completed one of the largest fentanyl seizures in the county’s history.
Police found more than 27 pounds of fentanyl and more than 34 pounds of what’s believed to be Roxicodone after a search in a home off Concord Highway in Unionville.
A “significant sum of US currency” was also taken, according to police.
A tip received by a Monroe Police Narcotics detective led to surveillance and a traffic stop prior to the home’s search.
Aron Gerardo Prado Martinez, age 33 and Luis Noe Prado Martinez, age 25, each face two counts of trafficking in opium/heroin charges.
Sheriff Eddie Cathey stated, “This investigation highlights the importance of sharing information and agencies working together to remove deadly drugs from our streets. With fatal overdoses on the rise, largely due to fentanyl, we must continue our efforts to get these deadly drugs out of our community.”
