Man arrested in Los Angeles, charged with murder of man in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man in Los Angeles and charged him for the murder of a 23-year-old man in northeast Charlotte in early November.
CMPD detectives have charged 27-year-old Willie Alan Swinton for the murder of 23-year-old Xavier Adams.
The shooting happened near the UNC Charlotte campus on Campus Walk Lane on Nov. 6, shortly before 7:30 p.m. Officials arrived to find Adams was taken by a private vehicle to Atrium Health University, where he was pronounced dead.
As a result of continued investigation, Homicide Unit detectives identified Swinton as a suspect in this case, and warrants for murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon were issued for his arrest.
On Dec. 3, Swinton was arrested in Los Angeles, California, due to a collaborative effort between CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) and Federal law enforcement partners.
He will be served with the warrant and extradited to North Carolina at a later date.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
