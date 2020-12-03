Man accused in fatal hit-and-run pleads not guilty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of leaving the scene of a crash that killed a teenager in February appeared in court Thursday morning.
Michael Himes, 48, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including felony hit-and-run and driving while impaired. He’s accused of hitting a vehicle driven by 17-year-old Maniche Wilson in northwest Charlotte.
Police say he left her to die, leaving the scene in another vehicle with his girlfriend.
Wilson’s mother, LaChelle Walker, was also in court. She says she expected the plea of not guilty.
“I kind of knew the defendant would actually plead not guilty before I walked in. He ran away from the scene, so of course I figured he would run away from the responsibility of taking responsibility for what he done,” she said.
Himes, who is out on bond, faces consecutive sentences of almost six and a half years minimum to nine years maximum if he is convicted.
“Honestly, if he would have just stayed there and held my daughter hand...but to run and not call the police and not get in touch with anybody,” Walker said.
She is pushing for North Carolina politicians to enact change. Walker says her goal is to make sure hit-and-run drivers can’t become eligible for bond.
“Regardless for what society has for judgement and justice for my daughter, God has the control and he is going to determine what that justice is,” she added.
Himes’ attorney told WBTV they do not comment on active cases.
More cases on Thursday’s court docket
Antonio Cureton, 24, plead guilty as part of an arrangement to four different charges, including involuntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and failure to store a firearm.
Cureton’s 2-year-old son, Amor, was killed on Aug. 15 after he was found with a gunshot wound. Police say the 2-year-old was able to get a hold of Cureton’s gun. The incident happened in the 5500 block of Reagan Drive at the Economy Inn.
As part of the plea arrangement, Cureton will have his sentence related to the charges of involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a felon suspended and serve supervised probation for three years. With conditions of the probation, he will serve an active split sentence of 109 days while receiving credit. The possession of a stolen firearm and failure to store the gun were each consolidated under the arrangement.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.