Frigid start, better finish

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After another frosty, frigid start in the 20s, we’ll improve nicely in the temperature department as the day unfolds. As a high-pressure cell that’s been camped out over the Carolinas drifts off the coast, we’ll rebound nicely into the upper 50s this afternoon as sunshine gives way to just a few passing clouds.
Low pressure developing along the Gulf Coast will throw more clouds our way tonight and with that set-up, we won’t be nearly so cold overnight with lows bottoming out in the mid to upper 30s for most neighborhoods.
Our next rainmaker looks to arrive as we close out the workweek. I’ve issued a first alert for late Friday through very early Saturday as low-pressure drifts up from the Gulf of Mexico. At this point, Friday will start out dry, but as clouds increase, rain will move in – from southwest to northeast - for the late afternoon with highs in not far from 60°.
I expect the heaviest rain will fall overnight - while most of us are sleeping – and should be gone by the time most of us get up Saturday morning. There may be a few thunder rumbles in the Piedmont Friday night and the rain will probably end as some snow in the mountains, though it does not appear to be as much snow as what fell there earlier this week.
As the storm pulls away sunshine will return for the weekend with highs both days in the seasonal 50s. Dry weather will dominate again through the middle part of next week with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in 20s and 30s.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
