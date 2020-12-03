First Alert: Late Friday into Early Saturday Morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clouds will be on the increase tonight, with overnight low temperatures cooling into the low to mid 30s by Friday morning. Friday morning will start off mostly cloudy, with rain showers developing from west to east through the afternoon and evening hours. Friday afternoon high temperatures will range from around 60 degrees in the piedmont, to upper 40s in the mountains.
Rain will be heavy at times, and even a few storms are possible for Friday evening and Friday night. Before rain comes to an end by early Saturday morning, the NC mountains may see a changeover to light snow, with a dusting to 1″ possible for the higher elevations. Gusty winds will also develop Friday night, with wind gusts up to 35 mph or higher possible.
Saturday will feature clearing skies, with breezy conditions, and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s for the piedmont, and upper 30s for the mountains.
Sunday looks to stay dry, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and cool conditions. The piedmont will start off with Sunday morning lows around 30 degrees, and afternoon highs in the mid-50s. The mountains will have Sunday morning lows in the lower 20s, with afternoon highs in the lower 40s.
Another quick moving weather disturbance will move into the region on Monday, bringing the chance for scattered rain, and possibly a little wintry mix for the mountains. Monday high temperatures will range from the lower 50s in the piedmont, to upper 30s for the mountains.
High temperatures look to stay in the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the lower 60s for Thursday; mostly sunny skies look to continue Tuesday through Friday of next week. The mountains look to stay in the 30s and 40s for next week.
Have your rain gear for Friday, and enjoy your weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.