Family of Ayanna Allen would like to see porch lights on in the community on Friday

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The family of Ayanna Allen, the 7-year-old girl who was shot to death in a drive-by shooting four years ago, is asking community members to turn on their porch lights on Friday night to mark the 4th anniversary of her death.
“I know justice is coming,” said grandmother Shirley Robinson. “It might not come on our time, but it’s going to come on God’s time, and he knows, you can run but you can’t hide.”
Allen was sleeping with Robinson in Robinson’s home on December 4, 2016, when someone fired multiple shots into the Harrel Street house through a bedroom window. Allen was pronounced dead on scene and the medical examiner reports that gunshot wounds were found in her head, torso, and extremities.
“We’re never satisfied with an unsolved homicide case and hopefully we can, it would mean a lot to the family, to the community, to the police department to solve some of these cases,” said Sgt. Travis Shulenburger.
There’s a $20,000 reward for anyone who provides information that could lead to an arrest in her murder. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
