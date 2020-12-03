Dinner with a scenic view at the Pump House

By Callie Presley | December 3, 2020 at 2:16 PM EST - Updated December 3 at 2:16 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An effort to take something old and turn it into something new has been a huge success in Rock Hill. We are talking about The Pump House restaurant. That transformation has drawn national attention. Our Brian Stephenson paid a visit to this scenic eatery along the Catawba River.

They were even named one of the 100 most scenic restaurants by Open Table. With three floors of dining, whether inside or one of the outdoor areas, it’s hard to find a bad view.
Know Before You Go:

  • The Pump House is doing a special Christmas Eve dinner from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
  • Dinner costs $45 for a 4-course menu.
  • You need to call for reservations.

