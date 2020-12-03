1 dead after car crashes into child development center in Charlotte, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a car crashed into a child development center in Charlotte Thursday night, Medic says.
The incident happened at the Smart Kids’ Child Development Center on East WT Harris Boulevard around 8 p.m.
According to Mecklenburg EMS, one person was pronounced dead by Medic paramedics. That person has not been identified.
There’s no word on what caused the crash, how many people were involved or any possible charges.
This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other details.
