COVID-19 testing staying ‘consistent’ one week after Thanksgiving holiday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In the week following Thanksgiving, more and more people are going to get tested for COVID-19.
The StarMed Family and Urgent Care in West Charlotte tested over 400 people Thursday.
StarMed Healthcare CEO Michael Estramonte said they’ve seen more people coming in with symptoms this week.
“We are seeing higher symptoms right now. The percentage of people coming that have symptoms versus just the exposed are definitely higher,” Estramonte said.
The CDC recommends that people don’t get tested immediately, but instead to wait 3-5 days after returning from their travels.
Estramonte said that Thursday was a slower day compared to others where they’ve tested nearly 800 people.
Regardless of the number, he said it was good to see people still coming, especially first time testers.
Earlier Thursday morning Tammey Floyd came and got tested and brought her family back later that evening.
“Even though we are always together it’s just the fact that we don’t know if anybody else around us had it so we felt like we just needed to come be tested,” Floyd said.
Shanine Dulin also came to get her very first test, not just for her peace of mind but for her parents too.
“My parents are older so we just stayed to ourselves. It was just me my mom and my dad. I figured I needed to come out and get tested just in case,” Dulin said.
Thanks to the high complexity lab they’re processing results in house in as little time as 15 minutes for rapid tests and 24 hours for the regular nasal swab. Officials said a majority of test results are returned within 24-72 hours.
Estramonte said it’s been a big help and while things have slowed down, he believes this is the calm before the storm with Christmas just three weeks away.
“We anticipate it’s probably going to be similar the good thing is now we know what to expect, and we’re fully prepared not just at this site but all of our other testing sites across the state,” Estramonte said.
Just this week, the CDC reduced the recommended quarantine time from 14 days to 7-10 days.
That same guidance says you can end your quarantine time on day 10 without testing or on day seven after receiving a negative test result.
