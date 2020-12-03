Charlotte man sentenced to 14 years in prison after armed robberies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison following two armed bank robberies committed earlier this year.
According to court documents and the sentencing hearing, Alvin James Pierce robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Oakdale Road in Charlotte on Feb. 18. After pulling a small handgun on the teller, he left with $8,400.
His getaway vehicle was found by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and he was found shortly thereafter.
An investigation found he was also responsible for a similar robbery at the Fifth Third Bank on Center Drive in Charlotte on Jan. 7. During this robbery, he left with $4,500.
Pierce pleaded guilty to two counts of possession and brandishing of firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence Aug. 28.
The investigation was handled by the FBI and CMPD.
