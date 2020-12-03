Charlotte brewery temporarily closing following positive COVID-19 case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte’s oldest brewery has announced its temporary closure following a confirmed COVID-19 test among staff.
The staff at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery took to their website and social media Thursday to announce the decision.
“Out of a substantial abundance of caution we’ve decided to close the restaurant temporarily as we go through the CDC contact tracing protocols, and ensure that anyone that might have come in contact with the employee also gets tested,” staff said in a statement posted online.
This isn’t the brewery’s first run-in with the virus; earlier in the year, confirmed cases of COVID-19 were tied back to the brewery’s annual Mecktoberfest.
Thursday’s post went on to say that the employee did not have contact with other employees or guests without both parties wearing masks.
“As such, we feel that the risk of exposure is extremely low,” according to staff.
The brewery will be closed for sanitization over the next few days and will reopen once that is complete and their employees have been cleared.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.