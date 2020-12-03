Austin mayor went to Mexico while urging people to stay home

By AP | December 3, 2020 at 1:43 PM EST - Updated December 3 at 4:55 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin Mayor Steve Adler went on vacation to Mexico with family in November at a time when he was urging people to stay home amid worsening coronavirus caseloads in Texas.

The trip was revealed Wednesday by the Austin American-Statesman.

It’s the latest example example of a public official who has pleaded for vigilance in the face of growing hospitalizations across the U.S. seeming to not heed their own guidance.

Adler, a Democrat, told the newspaper his actions did not violate his own regulations.

