Animal Care and Control hit huge milestone for adoptions in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte’s Animal Care and Control is about to cross a milestone. They’re about to reach their goal of a 90-percent live release rate.
That means nine out of 10 animals are either reunited with their owners or go on to find forever homes. That’s really an astonishing number.
Melissa Knicely with Animal Care and Control could barely contain her enthusiasm when the news came out.
“It’s just so exciting I never thought I’d be doing this interview,” Knicely said.
Just a few years ago, if an animal was brought into the shelter in Charlotte, their chances were pretty bleak. Some dogs and cats made it to find forever homes, but a vast majority never left these walls.
“I think our live release rate was something like 33 percent.” said Kathy Clark a long term volunteer.
That’s less than one out of every three dogs, cats and others making it out of here. It was heartbreaking and tragic.
Something needed to be done. Fortunately, plenty of people stepped up to do the job.
Clark helps foster cats here at Animal Care and Control, and she’s got a pretty good resume to back her up.
“I’m up to one hundred and seventy-two over ten years.”
Because of people like Kathy as well as programs like the “name your price” adoption fee, the 900 to 90, pet staycations as well as help from area rescues, that 33 percent just shot through the roof.
“I’m actually getting goosebumps just talking about it because it’s something a lot of us wondered years ago if we’d ever achieve.” said Knicely.
If the shelter hits its adoption goal for the month, they will have a 90-percent save rate for the year.
“I don’t know that it’s set in honestly because it is such a milestone, like a really historic milestone for animal care and control.”
Having a 90-percent success rate, means many more sheltered dogs will find their forever homes.
Blair Hamilton was looking for his new best friend when he spotted this no named puppy in one of the cages. Timid at first, she almost immediately crawled into his lap and didn’t want to leave.
“She’s very calm, affectionate, very loving. What’s not to like about that?” said Hamilton.
They couldn’t take her home Thursday night, she was just picked up as a stray this morning, but they’re already tossing around names for her. Since Hamilton is a professional golfer, maybe a sport-related name?
“It definitely wouldn’t be Bogey that’s for sure,” Hamilton said.
