Woman arrested after deadly hit-and-run in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested for striking and killing a pedestrian and then leaving the scene in Kannapolis.
Terrie Lynn Wright, 47, of Salisbury, has been charged with felony hit and run.
Police said around 6:11 p.m. on Tuesday, a woman was struck by a blue pickup truck in the area of South Cannon Boulevard and Sweet Gum Street.
The pedestrian, identified as Gloria Michelle Jackson, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said, initially, the driver of the car stopped and spoke with witnesses.
Information led investigators to a home in Landis.
The truck was at the home, but Wright was not. Officers talked to Wright over the phone and located and arrested her without incident on Goldfish Road.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.