Two Hickory healthcare workers at rehab facility die after testing positive for COVID-19

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Hickory rehabilitation facility is mourning the death of two of its staff members.
Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation/Hickory Viewmont confirmed the deaths of two of its employees after they tested positive for COVID-19.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of two of our staff members,” a spokesperson said. “Out of respect for their privacy we cannot comment on their medical conditions or the circumstances surrounding their death.”
“These individuals were hard-working, diligent and loyal staff who worked every day to provide quality care to the residents we have the privilege to serve,” a spokesperson said. Center staff will certainly miss their bright faces and enthusiastic attitudes. There will be a memorial service at the center to honor them and their service to the Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation/Hickory Viewmont community.”
