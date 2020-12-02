Police: Person wanted for violent offense arrested following pursuit in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person wanted for a violent offense was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after a pursuit in northwest Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Officers said the person was apprehended with assistance from aviation and the K9 unit.
Sky3 was over the scene on Hovis Road and Northern Drive as many patrol cars and officers surrounded a home.
No other information was provided.
