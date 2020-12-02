Officials: Salisbury VA likely to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-December once approved

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say the Salisbury Veterans Affairs Health Care System likely will receive a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-December once the Pfizer-produced immunization is approved by the Federal Drug Administration.
The vaccine will be optional for both Veterans and employees.
The vaccine will be received and distributed in phases, meaning there won’t be enough for everyone the first time around. However, providers are hopeful that everyone who wants it will be able to receive the vaccine by mid-2021.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisers have now voted for healthcare workers and nursing home residents to be the first groups of people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but there won’t be enough vaccine to go around for everyone in these groups as soon as one is available.
Salisbury VA officials say initial communication from both federal and state agencies suggest prioritizing high-risk Veterans, and employees who work in high-risk areas.
Veterans and employees in the Community Living Centers will receive top priority. Other high-risk areas identified include Intensive Care, Acute Care, Dialysis, Emergency Room, and Hematology and Oncology.
Any Veterans with appointments in these high-risk areas will be reviewed for possible vaccination if clinically indicated.
Employees have been asked whether they are interested in receiving the vaccine when it becomes available. Thus far, more than 400 have registered. Both Veterans and employees will be prioritized based on risk factors.
“I think it will end the pandemic,” said Randall Gehle DO, FAAFP, Acting Chief of Staff. “There are several very good vaccines coming out, and even more in development.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.