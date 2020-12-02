Obama admits not awarding Dolly Parton the Medal of Freedom was a ‘screw up’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Barack Obama is now admitting that not awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to country legend Dolly Parton was a “screw up.”
While appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the former president was asked how Parton never received the award during a segment entitled “Questions We’re Pretty Sure Barack Obama Has Never Been Asked Before.”
“That’s a mistake,” Obama responded bluntly. “I’m shocked. Actually, that was a screw up.”
The Medal of Freedom is an award given by the president to any individual who has made a contribution to the United States in the form of world peace, culture or any other significant public or private endeavor.
Obama said that he assumed Parton had already received the honor and that she deserves one. “I’ll call Biden,” he said.
Former First Lady Hillary Clinton seemed to agree that Parton deserves the award, asking President-elect Joe Biden to “please get this done” on Twitter.
Recipients of the President Medal of Freedom include: Bill Gates, Tiger Woods, Ellen DeGeneres, Tom Hanks, Stevie Wonder and Michael Jordan.
