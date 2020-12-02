Mick Schumacher confirmed at Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team

“The prospect of being on the Formula 1 grid next year makes me incredibly happy and I’m simply speechless,” stated Mick Schumacher upon his confirmation. “I would like to thank Haas F1 Team, Scuderia Ferrari and the Ferrari Driver Academy for placing their trust in me. I also want to acknowledge and extend my love to my parents – I know that I owe them everything. I have always believed that I would realize my dream of Formula 1. A huge thank you must also go to all the great motorsport fans out there who have supported me throughout my career. I will give it my all, as I always do, and I look forward to going on this journey together with Haas F1 and them.”