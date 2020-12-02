‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in October killing in Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is being sought in the October killing of a 41-year-old man in northeast Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Abel Williams Harris was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a home off Princess Street near N. Graham Street on the morning of October 28. Police had responded to the home for an assault call.
Wednesday, police said they identified 42-year-old Dedrick Lavon Gamble as a suspect in Harris’ killing. A murder warrant was issued for Gamble’s arrest.
Police say Gamble may be driving a black 2005 BMW X3 with North Carolina tag HEW-6944.
“Gamble should be considered armed and dangerous,” police say. “Anyone who sees Gamble or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911, immediately.”
In October, police said they were working to identify a person of interest in the case, which was Charlotte’s 100th homicide of 2020.
Police released a video of the person of interest in October.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
