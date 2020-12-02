‘It’s a meaningful thing to step up’; Charlotte family participating in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial

We know that access to a potential vaccine, if an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) or similar approval is granted, is top of mind for many trial participants. Pfizer and BioNTech are actively exploring potential ways to change the study to create a process that would allow interested participants in the placebo group who meet the eligibility criteria for early access in their country to “cross-over” to the vaccine group in the study. To make a change like this, the companies would first need input and approval from regulatory authorities. We will update you as we have more information on this.