‘It’s a meaningful thing to step up’; Charlotte family participating in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Accellacare, formerly PMG Research of Charlotte, is in phase three of the Pfizer vaccine trial.
One Charlotte family participating in the trial hopes others will follow their lead.
Mother Karen Coma signed up back in August after hearing about the importance of these trials on the news.
After telling her husband and 26-year-old daughter about it, they also jumped on board.
“We all know people that are in the at-risk categories,” Steve Coma said. “We have a mother-in-law that’s 92 in an assisted living facility, I have parents with heart conditions. It’s a meaningful thing to step up and since we’re all in good health we seemed like perfect volunteers.”
The family says the process has been simple.
“They give you a shot and you book an appointment to come back three weeks later and get your second shot,” Karen Coma said.
You can even track your symptoms on an app.
Steve says he was the only one to experience side effects.
“The second one I felt not great for about 24 hours afterwards,” he said.
It’s a blind trial, so you don’t know if you got the placebo or the vaccine, but Steve has a hunch.
“Much to the chagrin of both my wife and daughter, I think I got the true vaccine just because I had a reaction to it,” he said.
Potentially getting vaccinated through the trial is one of the reasons they signed up.
“If they do start offering the vaccine they will let us know if we received the placebo or the vaccine, and then we’ll have the option to get vaccinated,” Stephanie Coma said. “I do plan on getting vaccinated.”
A letter sent to trial participants reads in part:
We know that access to a potential vaccine, if an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) or similar approval is granted, is top of mind for many trial participants. Pfizer and BioNTech are actively exploring potential ways to change the study to create a process that would allow interested participants in the placebo group who meet the eligibility criteria for early access in their country to “cross-over” to the vaccine group in the study. To make a change like this, the companies would first need input and approval from regulatory authorities. We will update you as we have more information on this.
The family hopes more people get involved in other trials.
“Trust the scientists,” Karen Coma said. “It’s like going on an airplane, you’re in the pilot’s hands they know what they’re doing, and this is how I feel about this as well.”
They say the first appointment lasted about three hours and each one since was much shorter.
Participants are also paid about $120 per appointment.
