Human remains found near Caldwell County landfill

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Human remains were found outside of the Caldwell County Landfill.
Deputies responded after the human remains were found on Nov. 29 by a person walking in a wooded area on Cheraw Road near the entrance of the landfill.
Officers located the remains that day, but because of weather conditions, the scene was secured until the next day.
On Monday, deputies with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations recovered the remains which have been turned over to the Chief Medical Examiner for identification and autopsy.
At this point, investigators do not suspect foul play, but an investigation is on-going.
