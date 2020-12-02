Holiday season bringing boom in sales to small businesses in Charlotte during pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - 2020 has been a year unlike any before, with many events cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
One thing that is not cancelled is Christmas.
The Darrell Simpson Family Christmas Tree lot has been in midtown Charlotte for decades.
“My grandfather started it in 1941 and he would come up and sell little local trees in the lot off the back of his pickup truck and it just grew from that,” co-owner Norman Simpson said.
Norman Simpson knows how to run a family business, but he did not know what 2020 would bring.
“We weren’t really sure what to expect for this year because of covid and all but we really felt like a lot of people were wanting to get past this dread,” he said.
Immediately following Thanksgiving, the crowds of customers started showing up.
“It makes us so happy,” Marilyn Ohl said. “It keeps positive energy around the house and stuff.”
According to Simpson, roughly 2,000 of these trees have already found homes.
“All of the guys in the mountains too, I mean they’re going as fast they can,” he said. “Everybody is getting them early this year and they can’t cut them fast enough.”
Demand for décor is also through the roof.
“We have 100 plus merchants here that are entrepreneurs and they have come with their best efforts to put out some beautiful décor and gifts and a big variety for people to select from,” Nita Emory, Visual Designer for Black Lion said.
For 25 years, Black Lion in south Charlotte has been a one-stop shop for Christmas.
“They really want to come in and feel something that feels normal and good to them, especially in the holiday season,” merchant Susan Sloan said.
This year’s small business Saturday brought the highest sales in the company’s history.
If you need something to brighten up your home, you can find it at Black Lion.
“Beautiful Santas, wonderful displays of florals to make the house festive and beautiful, beautiful ornaments and lots of inspirational items,” Emory said.
Black Lion is also holding safe visits with Santa Claus throughout the month of December.
