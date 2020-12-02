Grants help Meals On Wheels during COVID-19 pandemic

Suzanne Weber, Meal Coordinator, said, “Our volunteers deliver three chilled meals each Monday and two chilled meals each Thursday. Each meal includes an entrée, two vegetables, two fruits, and milk. The twice a week no-contact meal delivery is an effort to reduce personal exposure and decrease infection risk. Many of our volunteers are over 60 years of age. We want to protect them as well as our participants.” Weber continued, “Volunteers continue to follow our “Safety First” protocol that includes physical distancing, frequent handwashing and wearing masks and gloves.