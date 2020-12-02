Former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone pleads guilty to domestic violence charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone has pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic violence, according to officials.
South Carolina Attorney General spokesperson Robert Kittle said Boone pleaded guilty in Florence Wednesday to a third-degree charge of domestic violence, stemming from an incident earlier this year.
In the incident, Boone is accused of coming home intoxicated and getting into a confrontation with his wife over finances. Boone then allegedly threw items in the home before retrieving a baseball bat and swinging it at furniture, other items in the home.
A charge of ill-treatment of animals was dismissed after there was “insufficient evidence that he harmed” a cat during the incident, according to Kittle.
Boone was removed from office in Florence County in January after pleading guilty to charges of misconduct in office and embezzlement.
A judge sentenced Boone to 30 days in jail or a $1,000 fine, suspended upon the completion of a 26-week domestic violence counseling program.
