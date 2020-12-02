Driver killed, officer injured in crash during vehicle stop

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - A driver was hit by a car and died Wednesday during a traffic stop, according the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened about 12:15 p.m. near North Garden Circle, Lt. Ryan Flood said.
Flood said an officer with the South Carolina State Transport Police had stopped a vehicle when the officer and the driver of the vehicle that was pulled over were hit by a vehicle traveling northbound on Pleasantburg Drive.
The officer was inside of his patrol car at the time of the collision and the other driver was standing outside of the officer’s passenger door, Flood said. The driver was knocked into a lane of travel where he was hit by an unrelated vehicle traveling southbound on Pleasantburg Drive, he said.
The driver of the first vehicle who hit the officer and driver ran from the area and was arrested by South Carolina Highway Patrol a short time later.
The driver was killed and the officer was temporarily trapped in his vehicle, Flood said.
Flood said the officer, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to recover.
