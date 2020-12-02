Driver charged with DWI in Charlotte crash that killed woman, injured 5-year-old girl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed and a child was hurt in a crash that happened in northeast Charlotte Tuesday evening. A driver involved in the deadly crash is charged with DWI.
The wreck happened around 6:05 p.m. on Reagan Drive off of Ventura Way Drive.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a Ford Fusion was stopped and waiting to turn left when the car was rear-ended by a Honda Odyssey traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver of the Ford, 44-year-old Malonda Caldron, and a 5-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital. Police say Caldron was pronounced dead. The 5-year-old girl suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the Honda, identified by police as 62-year-old Anthony Ebron Jr., was treated for minor injuries. Police say Ebron was impaired. He also had a suspended license as a result of a November 4 impaired driving offense, police say.
Ebron was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked for impaired driving, possession of an open container of an alcoholic beverage and failure to reduce speed to avoid collision.
Caldron’s family has been notified of her death.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
