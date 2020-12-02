Coldest start since early March

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At 24°, this morning’s low temperature in Charlotte was the coldest since we were in the same neighborhood the first week of March.
As for the rest of the day, sunshine will dominate and afternoon readings will recover to the low to mid 50s. That’s still below the early-December average, but with lighter breezes, it should feel a little better outdoors during the afternoon hours.
As high-pressure slides east across the Carolinas tonight, clear skies are forecast and with light winds, some neighborhoods may actually be a bit colder Thursday morning. I’m forecasting mid 20s again for the immediate Charlotte metro area.
As the high-pressure cell drifts off the coast, we’ll rebound nicely into the upper 50s Thursday afternoon as sunshine gives way to just a few passing clouds.
Our next rainmaker looks to arrive as we close out the workweek. I’ve issued a first alert for late Friday through early Saturday as rain moves in as a low-pressure storm system drifts up from the Gulf of Mexico.
At this point, Friday will start out dry, but as clouds increase, rain will move in for the afternoon with seasonal highs in the upper 50s. I expect the heaviest rain will fall overnight - while most of us are sleeping – and should be gone by the time most of us get up Saturday morning.
The rain will probably end as some snow in the mountains, though at this juncture, it does not appear to be as much snow as the round that just ended.
As the storm pulls away sunshine should return for Saturday afternoon and dominate again through the early part of next week with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in 20s and 30s.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
